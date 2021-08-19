UK's first memorial to remember lives lost through homelessness

Play video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Andy Bonner

A memorial to remember those who've lost their lives whilst homeless has been unveiled in Liverpool - it's the first commemoration of its kind in the UK.

The Homeless Memorial Garden opens today (Aug 19) in South Liverpool’s Dutch Farm after being built by the YMCA. The garden will also provide a space for friends and family to mourn their loss and celebrate the lives of their loved ones.

Every year councils across the UK hold what are known as 'public health funerals' in circumstances where family and friends cannot be traced or if it's not feasible to make funeral arrangements.

Unfortunately, we see people in the homeless community lose their lives far younger than most – the average age of death for homeless women is 45 and 47 for men. This is arguably one of the most shocking health and social inequalities in our society. We want to ensure that these individuals are not just another statistic and instead that their memory is kept alive Chief Executive of YMCA Together Ellie McNeil

The area will include a plaque wall commemorating the names of those who have died as well as providing a tranquil space for contemplation.

Some of the names of the homeless people known to the YMCA have been remembered with a plaque.

68,250 households assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness

Government data suggests that the number of households assessed to be homeless or at risk of homelessness between January and March 2021 this year was 68,250, a 7% increase from 63,990 in October to December last year.