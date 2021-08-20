A cannabis farm with a street value of £1 million has been found at a flooded property in Bury.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue contacted the police, at 7pm on Monday 16 August, for assistance at a property on Silver Street in the town centre.

Officers uncovered five rooms and a loft that was being used for the production of around 1,000 cannabis plants.

They were removed once the property was deemed safe, and the total quantity was estimated to amount to have a street value of £1 million.

The plants have since been destroyed.

Police also believed that people had been living within the property following the discovery of two beds.

They say enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Around 1,000 plants were found in the property. Credit: GMP

Chief Inspector Jamie Collins of GMP's Bury district, said: "The removal of this quantity of cannabis from the supply chain is another positive step forward in helping to disrupt the activity of organised criminals who seek to profit from the sale of drugs.

"Whilst no arrests have been made at this stage, we are working to identify those responsible and I would urge anyone with information that could assist our investigation to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

"Any information, no matter how small, could prove vital to our enquiries and will be treated with the utmost seriousness."

Anyone with information should contact police via our LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or on 101 quoting log 2768 of 16/08/21.