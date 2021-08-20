Covid: Why are 16 year olds being offered the vaccine?

Letters and text messages are going out to 16 and 17 year olds across the region to get their Covid-19 jabs.

47,000 16 and 17 year old's have had their jabs

In the North West, more than 47,00 people in that age group have already had their jab according to the NHS - which includes those who were eligible previously eligible due to an underlying health condition, with more than 13,500 getting their jab in the two weeks since the NHS was given the green light to offer all 16 and 17 years olds the vaccine.

HOW DO I GET MY JAB?

16 and 17 year olds today can go to their nearest walk-in centre to get vaccinated. Anyone in this age group can now find their nearest centre through the ‘grab a jab’ on the NHS website walk-in finder, with more sites becoming available every day.

DO I NEED PARENTAL CONSENT?

People in this age group are considered capable of making their own medical treatment decisions so won't need the OK from their parents.

WHY ARE TEENAGERS BEING OFFERED THE JAB?

The JCVI updated guidance on 4 August so that all 16 and 17-year-olds could be offered one dose of the vaccine.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: "I have asked the NHS in England to ensure they offer a first dose of the vaccine to everyone aged 16 and 17 by next Monday 23 August, this will make sure everybody has the opportunity to get vital protection before returning to college or sixth form."

DO I HAVE TO HAVE IT?

Covid vaccines are not compulsory, but not having one might affect travel and activity plans as some are restricted to fully vaccinated people as are some jobs.

Lemuella Chiumia, aged 16, who had her vaccination during enrolment at Runshaw College at a pop-up site, said “I’ve had my Covid-19 vaccine today. It was quick and easy. I’m really pleased to have had it done”.

“It’s really encouraging to see so many 16 and 17 year olds coming forward at the earliest opportunity for their vaccine. It’s all about making sure as many young people as possible can be protected from the virus before they return to school or college or start training this autumn and I’d encourage everyone to come forward for their life-saving jab as soon as they receive their invitation.” Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning

GPs are also inviting at-risk children aged between 12 and 15 years old, who are clinically vulnerable to Covid or live with adults who are at increased risk of serious illness from the virus, with 30,000 children in this age group nationally already protected.

The Covid vaccine will also be offered to children aged 12 years and over who live with someone who is immunosuppressed, such as those receiving chemotherapy or who have had a transplant.