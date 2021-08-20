Play video

He's the Liverpool teenager who's been spending his summer holidays cleaning up after everyone else.

Khan Odita was so fed up of a patch of ground near his home in Toxteth being used for fly-tipping, that he decided to do something about it.

Every day I was looking at this piece of land that was being fly-tipped on and it was really bringing me down and in turn it was bringing the area down. Thousands of people are seeing this land and this street is their representation of L8 and Toxteth and its just bringing the area down Khan Odita

Whilst making a film about the clean up, 14-year-old Khan decided he wanted to help bring the community together.

He's now hoping to turn the land into a garden for everyone to enjoy.

Artists impression of the garden Khan is hoping to create in Toxteth

"We're looking to have an allotment, lots of nice flowers, a small water feature which would be brilliant."

Khan's mum, Natasha Odita, says this project is engaging the whole community Credit: ITV

His mum, Natasha Odita, says she couldn't be prouder: