Hundreds of people have joined together to protest against plans for a dual carriageway through a Liverpool park.

National Highways proposed to build a £250m dual carriageway through Rimrose Valley Country Park in 2017, with the aim of improving access to the port.

They say the new road will reduce congestion on the A5036 between the Switch Island Interchange and Princess Way.

People, including families and children, marched to the Port of Liverpool’s entrance to highlight the major stake it has in the new project, stopping traffic on Merseyside.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

Campaigners say the protest will highlight the knock-on impacts the plans will have on the "surrounding communities’ health and wellbeing and on climate change".

Stuart Bennett, from the Save Rimrose Valley campaign, said: "With roads and transport being the UK's biggest contributor to CO2 emissions, National Highways' plans look more out of touch with reality every passing day."The pandemic has shown everyone just how vital our green spaces are for our health, wellbeing and wildlife and how these need to be nurtured and cherished, not bulldozed into oblivion."

Credit: Liverpool Echo

Karen Cliffe, of National Highways, said: "We recognise the strength of feeling in the area and welcome ideas for making improvements in Rimrose Valley as we continue to progress our preferred route and explore ways to minimise the impact of the scheme."She said the Port of Liverpool is set to become busier with the expansion of shipping terminal Liverpool2 and the bypass would take traffic away from residential communities.