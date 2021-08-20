Meet the man who's (probably) singlehandedly saving the VHS tape

Play video

Video by Granada Reports journalist Tim Scott.

Do you remember VHS tapes? Do you have any left in the attic somewhere?

Andy Johnson is so passionate about them he runs what's thought to be the country's only VHS rental store and just drove some 600 miles to save 20,000 tapes from being scrapped.

He made the trip over to Dundee to rescue them from a collector's shed. "I don't think many of these have been watched in years. They're covered in dust."

There is always that idea of it being a little bit fuzzy and the little glitches that you used to get but I find people are really enjoying that now it's part of the nostalgia of getting a tape out of the box. Andy Johnson

He'll sort through and catalogue them and his store in Toxteth has proved a big hit with people who can't get enough of the old VHS tapes and the machines to play them on. "There's just something magical about that" he says.

Andy says he's on a mission to save us from streaming.