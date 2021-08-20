Play video

A new mural tribute in memory of heroic Hillsborough campaigner Anne Williams has been created in Anfield.The artwork close to the Arkles pub on Anfield Road was created by Paul Curtis, who is responsible for the Liver Bird wing and many others across Merseyside.

His latest piece depicts Anne, who fought for two decades for justice for son, Kevin, and others who were unlawfully killed during the Hillsborough Disaster in 1989.

Her bid to overturn the original inquest verdicts of accidental death saw her submit three memorials to the UK attorney general and take her son’s case to the European Court of Human Rights.

Anne Williams died at the age of 60 after fighting for two decades for justice. Credit: PA

She died of cancer in April 2013 at the age of 60 just months after the publication of the Hillsborough Independent Panel began to turn the tide.

In 2016, a jury at the new inquests found the fans had been unlawfully killed after hearing two years of evidence.

The mural, which shows Anne with her fist clenched in celebration of a legal milestone in 2012, was commissioned by Rupen Ganatra who is an old friend of Anne’s and the family.

It has been painted to coincide with the Premier League and the forthcoming ITV drama ‘Anne’ which is due to be broadcast this autumn.