Police warning after 'body' found in the water in Cheshire

Cheshire police have issued a warning not to tamper with water safety equipment after they were called out to a floating 'body'.

But, when officers arrived, on Tuesday 17 August, it turned out to be a giant blue doll from the film Avatar tied to a life ring.

Officers from the Gawsworth and Chelford area tweeted to warn others of the dangers of messing with potentially life saving apparatus.

They said: "This is a reminder - water is dangerous and don't mess around with the life saving equipment, somebody may need it and it could be you!"

