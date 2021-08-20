Revealed: The archaeologists that uncovered Chester's ancient Amphitheatre
Video report by ITV Journalist Victoria Grimes
Extraordinary photos have emerged that show how Chester's Roman history was uncovered one hundred years ago.
The Deva Roman Discovery Centre has been visited many times by tourists and school trips alike - it's under new ownership and is having a revamp.
As part of its new offering it will show, reimagined in full colour, the photographs of the work of archaeologists in the 1920's.
The digs were hugely successful, revealing the city's Amphitheatre and Barracks. Amongst the photographs are some of Chester's first archaeologists working.
Much of the archaeology at this time was led by Professor Robert Newstead, the first curator at the Grosvenor Museum and widely seen as one of the most important figures in the discovery of Roman . Chester.
The photos also feature Mrs Page Cox, Miss Paget and Miss Dickinson, three assistants to Prof Newstead who played a vital part in the excavation and recording process at a time when few women were involved in archaeology.