Revealed: The archaeologists that uncovered Chester's ancient Amphitheatre

Extraordinary photos have emerged that show how Chester's Roman history was uncovered one hundred years ago.

The Deva Roman Discovery Centre has been visited many times by tourists and school trips alike - it's under new ownership and is having a revamp.

As part of its new offering it will show, reimagined in full colour, the photographs of the work of archaeologists in the 1920's.

GROVESNOR MUSEUM ARCHIVE/BIG HERITAGE

The digs were hugely successful, revealing the city's Amphitheatre and Barracks. Amongst the photographs are some of Chester's first archaeologists working.

We are going to reopen Deva to the public with some of the most impressive and complete sequences of urban archaeology on display anywhere in the UK, not just Chester. We have therefore dedicated an entire new section to the story of archaeology in the city, the highs and lows of preservation and destruction, and of course some of the first heroes and heroines who lead the way. Dean Paton, Archaeologist, Big Heritage

GROVESNOR MUSEUM ARCHIVE/BIG HERITAGE

Much of the archaeology at this time was led by Professor Robert Newstead, the first curator at the Grosvenor Museum and widely seen as one of the most important figures in the discovery of Roman . Chester.

The photos also feature Mrs Page Cox, Miss Paget and Miss Dickinson, three assistants to Prof Newstead who played a vital part in the excavation and recording process at a time when few women were involved in archaeology.