Teen who threw puppy banned from owning an animal for a decade

A man has been banned from owning animals for a decade after shocking footage emerged of him throwing a puppy to the ground.

A mobile phone video showed the Kyro, who was just four months old being hurled from above head height to the floor by 19 year old Leon Robinson.

RSPCA

The teenager from Sutton Manor in St Helens was sentenced at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Thursday last week (12 August) after being prosecuted by the RSPCA.

The charity say the dog was heard in the video being slammed hard into the floor and crying out in pain.

Kyro made a full recovery and was fostered during the court case so that he didn’t have to go into kennels but has since been rehomed and renamed Enzo.

In addition to the 10-year disqualification from keeping all animals, magistrates also sentenced Robinson to a 12-month community order to include 80 hours’ of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £250 costs.