Hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan are expected to settle in the North West over the coming weeks and months, following the Taliban takeover.

But the big question, is where will they go?

There is now a growing demand for homes for them to live in.

Granada Reports has spoken to one family hoping to resettle here, and also a landlord offering up a property for refugees.

Mohammed Ali Nazary and his family have been here a month.

They left Afghanistan before the capital was taken over by the Taliban.

Mohammad Ali Nazary (2nd from left) worked as an interpreter for British forces in Afghanistan

Ali worked as an interpreter for the British forces and knew he had to leave.

We got to a point where we felt that it wasn't safe for us anymore. And especially when the Taliban started taking big cities and provinces in Afghanistan. To them we're all traitors, we betrayed a country. They'll definitely show no mercy to people who fought against them and I was one of them." Mohammad Ali Nazary, Afghan refugee

He's now waiting to start his new life in Lancaster with his wife and daughter.

Demand for houses is now growing, but more landlords are coming forward every day.

Jean Anderson is one of them.

Jean Anderson is one of many landlords who's properties will be used to house Afghan refugees Credit: ITV

She normally rents out to students, but her property will now be used to house Afghan refugees.

I'd already been upset by seeing people trying to get on the plane and what's happening in Afghanistan and they were asking for people to take people in and I thought 'it seems right'. Lancaster and Morecambe are a welcoming town and I'm absolutely certain they'll be welcomed. Jean Anderson

