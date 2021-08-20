Hundreds of Afghanistan refugees expected to come to the North West, but where will they go?
Hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan are expected to settle in the North West over the coming weeks and months, following the Taliban takeover.
But the big question, is where will they go?
There is now a growing demand for homes for them to live in.
Granada Reports has spoken to one family hoping to resettle here, and also a landlord offering up a property for refugees.
Video report by Tasha Kacheri:
Mohammed Ali Nazary and his family have been here a month.
They left Afghanistan before the capital was taken over by the Taliban.
Ali worked as an interpreter for the British forces and knew he had to leave.
He's now waiting to start his new life in Lancaster with his wife and daughter.
Demand for houses is now growing, but more landlords are coming forward every day.
Jean Anderson is one of them.
She normally rents out to students, but her property will now be used to house Afghan refugees.
