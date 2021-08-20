Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to after a red phone box was stolen from a garden in Chelford, Cheshire.

Sometime between 2.30pm and 3pm on 13 July an old style red telephone box was removed with a digger on Chelford Road.

A white Ford transit van was seen dropping off a skip and then three men removed the box.

Cheshire Police say the men asked a member of public to guard the live electric cables while they contacted the energy network to make it safe, but the men never returned.

The post box belonged to Chelford Parish Council and no one had given permission for it to be removed.

PC John Milman said: “We’ve been making a number of enquiries in the area and are keen to speak to anyone who recognises the man in this image as he may be able to help us with our enquiries. I’d also appeal for the man to come forward to assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire police on 101.