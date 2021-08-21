Man arrested on suspicion on murder after woman's death in Stockport park

A woman in her 30s has been found dead in a park in Stockport.

Police were called around 8.30am on Saturday 21 August to Victoria Park, in Offerton to a report of the woman's sudden death.Emergency services tried to help, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of officers have searched a flat in Beaver House, a 12-storey high rise at Victoria Park. Scenes of Crimes officers are at the building talking to residents.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed a man, in his 30s, had been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.Detective Inspector Victoria Wade of GMP's Major Incident Team, said:

"Sadly a woman has lost her life and, as always, our priority is ensuring we can provide her loved ones with the support and answers that they need at this devastating time."