Do you recognise this man - after an attempted robbery at a Post Office in Wigan

Do you recognise this man?

Police want help to identify him after an attempted robbery at a Post Office in Wigan.

Police were called after reports a man had threatened staff with a firearm at the City Road, branch in Wigan.

The man fled the scene on foot empty handed, down a nearby alleyway in the direction of Selkirk Grove.

Detectives have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Philip Housley of GMP's Wigan district, said: "Thankfully no one sustained any injuries during the ordeal but staff were understandably left incredibly shaken and upset.

This incident occurred during the middle of the day so we're appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or saw anyone behaving suspiciously nearby to come forward and speak with police. DI Phil Housley, GMP

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7094 or 101 quoting incident 1461 of 21/08/21.