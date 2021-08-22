Play video

Jacob Reddy speaks to presenters Gamal Fahnbulleh and Lucy Meacock

A teenager has busked in every English city to raise money for the children's hospice where his brother was cared for.

Sixteen-year-old Jacob Reddy has spent the summer in all weathers, performing in the 51 cities in England.

He began his tour, back in July, in Preston busking at the Derian House charity shop on Fishergate High Street.

The Chorley-based children’s hospice provides respite and end-of-life care to more than 400 babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across the North West and South Cumbria.

Derian House is an especially important place to Jacob and his parents, Anthony and Maria, as it is where, Jacob’s brother Joseph received regular care.

Joseph contracted meningitis when he was just a month old, and the infection left his brain severely damaged, along with several other medical conditions.

Dad, Anthony said: “Joseph had many operations during his lifetime, but in spite of this was a really happy little boy, who loved being cuddled and spending time at Derian House“

Throughout his three years, we frequently visited Derian House for respite care, where Joseph enjoyed the sensory room, music therapy, pet therapy, the hydrotherapy pool, play sessions and all of Derian's other fantastic facilities Anthony Reddy

“He passed away on 8 September 2003, at Derian House, just before his third birthday. The staff at Derian were amazing in helping our family through the loss of Joseph, and we have returned every year for the annual 'Forget-Me-Not' service.”

Joseph would have been celebrating his 21st Birthday in September this year, so the family decided to do something unique and special to mark the occasion.

I’m taking on this crazy nationwide busking challenge to celebrate Joseph’s life and to say a massive thanks to Derian. My main aim is to raise lots of money for the charity as they have struggled financially due to the pandemic but still continue to care for children like my brother. Jacob Reddy

Jacob has performed in every city in England - this was him in Manchester Credit: Jacob Reddy

Jacob is no stranger to fundraising for the hospice.

In 2020 he hosted a lockdown livestream concert on Facebook with help from his sister, Lydia, and a host of young musician friends from the local area.

The event raised an impressive £1,600 in just 48 hours and Jacob and Lydia performed a duet of their brother Joseph's favourite song 'I Wish I Knew how it would feel to be free' by the Lighthouse Family.

Jacob’s fundraising mission is absolutely bonkers but we’re all really excited about it! The tour will be a great opportunity to raise our profile to a wider audience and it’s such an uplifting story from one of our Derian families. Sarah Proctor, Community Fundraiser for Derian House

Sarah Proctor, Community Fundraiser for Derian House, said: "At Derian House, our aim is to make sure the life of every child matters, and to ensure that our families are able to make the very most of every moment they have together.

"With services costing £5 million to run every year - and just 12% of that coming from government funding - it is only down to generosity such as Jacob's that we are able to continue."

You can donate to Jacob's JustGiving page here.