Three years after the mysterious death of a couple on holiday in Egypt, their daughter says she has given up on getting information from authorities about the way they died.

John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley, were taken ill suddenly in their hotel room, after reporting a strange smell in their room, in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

69-year-old John died in the hotel room and his wife Susan passed away in the ambulance on the way to hospital.

Their daughter Kelly, who was on holiday with them, still has no official cause of death.

On the third anniversary of her parents' death, the frustration and anger has escalated as she is no closer to an answer.

Kelly and her children now live in her mum and dad's house, close to a small woodland memorial to her parents that the local community have contributed to.

A pre-inquest hearing was held two years ago, but a full inquest cannot go ahead until the Egyptian authorities release post mortem results and test results from the hotel room.

The Senior Coroner for Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen has confirmed the Police and the Crown Prosecution Service are now involved in this case and are sending a letter via the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to the Egyptian authorities.

Kelly believes Egyptian authorities will never send the information. She said: "If the Egyptians were going to give any information over, they would have done it by now.

"To get another body on board to ask for information, I don't think it will make any difference."

Kelly wants the Coroner to open an inquest with the information available in the UK.

It includes an interim report by Public Health England that said the couple may have been exposed to "an infectious biological agent or toxic chemicals".