Liverpool FC footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and his partner Little Mix star Perrie Edwards have announced the birth of their first child.

The footballer and singer shared the news on their Instagram, posting a black and white close-up photo of the baby’s hand on its face, and another of the child’s foot resting on their hands.

Perrie wrote: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.”

Liverpool FC player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Little Mix's Perrie Edwards welcome new baby Credit: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards Instagram

Edwards, 28, announced she was pregnant in May, sharing a photo of her bump on Instagram alongside the caption: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

A second photo showed Oxlade-Chamberlain, who she has been in a relationship with since early 2017, cradling her from behind.

He wrote on his own page: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? so grateful and excited to become a dad. bring on the sleepless nights.”

Edwards confirmed their romance in February 2017 after weeks of speculation, sharing a photo on Instagram of them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

She captioned the shot: “Him.”

Edwards’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock is also expecting a baby, with footballer fiance Andre Gray.