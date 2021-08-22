Man charged with manslaughter after attack at Manchester bus stop

A 20-year-old has been charged with the manslaughter of a man found unconscious at a Manchester bus stop.

Greater Manchester Police say a 53-year-old man was discovered on Wilmslow Road, shortly after 5pm on Thursday 12th August.

He died of his injuries in hospital the next day.

The man has now been formally identified as Joseph Henderson.

Oscar Shepherd, of Aldfield Road, Manchester, will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday 23 August charged with manslaughter.