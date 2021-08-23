Leo Meek left Jack Jones with fatal head and neck injuries while speeding in April 2021. Credit: Merseyside Police

A "cowardly and callous" driver who killed a teenage cyclist before fleeing home to bed has been jailed for three years and four months.

Leo Meek hit 15-year-old Jack Jones as he cycled to his aunt's house after spending the evening watching a film with his little brother.

Meek, 22, left Jack with fatal head and neck injuries while speeding at between 53 and 55mph on the 30mph Manor Drive, Wirral.

He then fled the scene, ditching his friend's dad's car and getting a taxi home, where he then went to bed.

The incident was witnessed by a taxi driver, who passed Jack, from Moreton, Wirral, on the opposite side of the road moments before he was struck by the Volkswagen Tiguan which was "driven at speed by the defendant".

Peter Hussey, prosecuting at Liverpool Crown Court, said it was "unlikely" Jack, who was riding a yellow and white Carrera bicycle, "knew what happened."

He added that Jack was given "little if any room" and there was "inevitable danger of collision".

Mr Hussey said despite the shocking impact and obvious nature of the collision Meek "carried on driving at speed", without stopping or even braking, according to a witness.

Jack Jones died in hospital after suffering serious injuries during the incident. Credit: Family photo

He later abandoned the car two miles away in the Moreton area, where it was reported to police after a milkman found it with damage to the nearside wing, bonnet, windscreen and roof.

Meek arrived home three hours after the collision at 12.50am and "at no stage", Mr Hussey said, "did he report the collision to the police or even the ambulance service".

Jack, who lived with his family, had set out to cycle the familiar route, on April 26 this year, wearing black and grey clothing on his bicycle, which didn't have either lights or reflectors.

But taxi driver Paul Stobbart said he was able to see Jack approaching on the opposite side of the "well lit" road.

Mr Stobbart said he "heard a bang" and "saw the cyclist in the air".

He turned his taxi around and stopped in the road with his hazard lights on to help the young victim.

A resident of the street who was in his car on his drive at the time told the court he called 999 after he "heard the sound of the collision" and saw the car "flash past".

Other residents of the street who heard the crash also rushed to Jack's aid and "a number of people did their best to help Jack who was unconscious and badly injured".

Mr Hussey said a passing police officer attempted to resuscitate Jack and an ambulance arrived and took him to Arrowe Park Hospital.

He said Jack's mum, Marjorie, saw a Facebook alert about a collision on Manor Drive.

He said: "She knew Jack might be on that road and began calling his mobile phone. She got no reply."

Mr Hussey said she then drove to Manor Drive "just in case" and was taken to the hospital shortly after midnight and "later the next morning Jack passed away as a result of severe injuries".

[Jack's death is] a nightmare you cannot wake up from and know you will have for a lifetime… no words will ever be enough to express how much this hurts and what a huge loss we all have to come to terms with. Marjorie Jones, Jack's mum

The collision happened on Manor Drive, Wirral. Credit: Google Maps

Police discovered Meek was insured for 48 hours on the car which was registered to his friend's dad, who he had been holidaying with in North Wales before returning to care for a dog.

He admitted failing to stop at the scene of the collision and causing death by dangerous driving.

Bernice Campbell, defending, said it was a "truly awful, sad case".

In a letter to the judge, Meek wrote he accepted "full responsibility" and said there was "no excuse" for the harm he had caused.

He told the judge he "panicked" and said he was a newly qualified driver.

Ms Campbell, reading the letter said: "I found it hard to come to terms with the harsh reality that Jack lost his life solely through my actions."

He said: "I will never be able to run away from what I have done.

"I understand I'm going to receive a lengthy sentence. That is the least I deserve as no amount of time will change what has happened for the Jones family."

Ms Campbell asked the judge to take into account Meek's guilty plea and that this would be his first period of imprisonment.

She said Meek had been "adamant he didn't see the victim".

After the crash Ms Campbell said Meek "did the despicable thing of drive away leaving Jack" because he was "frightened and scared".

The court heard Meek's mum, Paula Meek, described him as "remorseful and devastated" after she saw him in custody, adding that what happened was "out of character".

Judge Andrew Menary, QC, sentencing, said: "Without intending to be overdramatic your car effectively took out that young cyclist."

He added: "The cause of this collision is you quite deliberately failing to slow for the oncoming vehicle."

The judge said his failure to stop was "cowardly and callous" adding "you were then only concerned about yourself".

Judge Menary said: "Jack was obviously a delightful young man with everything to look forward to.

"His mum and uncle both speak of the promises and potential he had, the hopes and dreams which now will never be realised because of the manner of your driving that night."

The funeral of 15-year-old Jack Jones. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The judge said Jack was "plainly loved very much" and the "lives of his family have been devastated" by his loss.

Speaking to Meek the judge said: "I accept you didn't in any way intend to cause anyone harm that night."

Judge Menary jailed Meek for three years and four months, which was reduced from five years to reflect his guilty plea.

He was disqualified from driving for three years from the date of his release.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Drew said: “No sentence can repair the devastation of what happened but we hope that today's sentencing can at least provide some comfort to Jack’s family and friends.

“I hope Meek’s sentence gives him time to reflect on the consequences of his actions.

"I would also like to pay tribute to Jack’s family for the courage and dignity they have shown throughout this process, and also to the team of officers who brought Meek to justice so swiftly.

“At Merseyside Police our priority is to keep our communities safe and to prosecute any driver who puts the lives of others at risk.

"Every fatal collision impacts upon the lives of so many people, and we’re committed to reducing such incidents and putting those who drive dangerously before the courts.”