Greater Manchester Police staff member sentenced for filming colleagues in toilets
A police staff member who secretly filmed his colleagues in the toilet has been given a community order.
36-year old Jean Renoir Janga was given the 18-month order at Manchester Crown Court after he was convicted of six counts of voyeurism.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said Janga, who worked in the force's digital imaging unit, was found to have 11 videos on his phone which he filmed in a staff toilet in September and October 2017.
The videos were discovered when he was investigated after a complaint was made and a number of victims, all police staff, were identified and informed.
Detective Chief Inspector Dave Jones, of GMP's Professional Standards Branch, said the force and the public expected officers and staff members to maintain the highest standards of behaviour.
GMP said Janga had also been made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a sex offender notification requirement, which will both be valid for five years, and ordered to forfeit his mobile phone.
He will now face a police misconduct hearing.