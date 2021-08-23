An investigation has been launched after a teenage girl was raped while walking her dog.

The 17-year-old girl was was reportedly attacked by two men while walking on Boggart Hole Clough in Blackley, Manchester.

Police say one man took her dog while another pushed her to the ground and assaulted her at around 9.30pm on Sunday 22 August.

She had left her home in the Moston Lane area at around 7pm, and was walking with her dog from the duck pond towards the Charlestown Road exit.

Following the attack, the girl was able to take back her dog and run from the scene, alerting two other women in the park, who then contacted police.

The first man is described as a black male with braided hair, around 5ft 8" aged between 20 and 30 with an African accent, wearing a dark coloured puffer jacket with royal blue sleeves, dark jeans with a belt and dark trainers with bubbles in the sole.

The second is a bald white male, aged between 20 and 30, with a short beard and a Manchester accent, wearing a white long sleeved t-shirt with a v-neck, dark coloured jeans with white trainers.

Detective Inspector Louise Edwards of GMP's City of Manchester division, said: "We understand the distress that incidents such as this can cause for the community, and I want to reassure the public that we have launched a full investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened, and ensure the people responsible for this horrendous act are identified.

"We are carefully examining the scene, and will increase our police presence in the area, so if anyone has any concerns, they can approach our officers directly.

"I want to also appeal to anyone who may have been walking in the area at the time, to come forward and speak with police. Any information, no matter how small, could be vital to our investigation."