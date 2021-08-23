Play video

Double-gold medalist Kadeena Cox spoke with ITV sports correspondent Chris Hall from Japan.

Paralympian Kadeena Cox says she hopes to defend her title as the first Brit in 32 years to win gold in two different sports at the Paralympic Games.

In 2016, the Manchester-based athlete and cyclist won three medals in athletics with gold in the T38 400m, silver in the 4x100m and bronze in the 100m in Rio.

She also claimed a gold medal in cycling with victory in the C4-5 time trial.

Team GB's Kadeena Cox celebrates with her Gold medal won in the Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial final, 2016. Credit: PA

The 30-year-old says she wants to defend her title when she returns to the track at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

She said: "I want to do the double-double, then I'll probably say I want to do the triple-double - and it'll just keep going!

"For now, I really want to be able to defend my titles. It was cool being the first person in 32 years to get a gold in two sports, it would be even cooler to be able to do that twice in a row."

Kadeena Cox and Sarah Storey during the Paralympic athletes celebration parade in Manchester, 2016. Credit: PA

Ms Cox says she was inspired to plan for her next Paralympic Games by fellow North West athlete and Britain's greatest female Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey.

Storey is also hoping to add to her astonishing haul of 14 gold medals at this year's games.

"Sarah is still doing amazing things and she's 40-odd, which I think is absolutely amazing", Kadeena said.

"It just shows the true quality of the athlete that she is. I'm going to keep going until Brisbane because I'll be in my 40s then"

Kadeena's first event is the Women's C4-5 500M Time Trial final on Friday 27 August.