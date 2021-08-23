Musicians in Greater Manchester are to be given more support with the creation of a Music Commission.

It is one of 10 recommendations, after a review by Mayor Andy Burnham, to promote the region's music industry.

The Commission will build on cultural initiatives in Greater Manchester such as United We Stream and the Greater Manchester Town of Culture, which is held by Bury until the end of 2021.

"They can't survive on thin air" - Mayor Andy Burnham on support for Greater Manchester musicians.

A search for representatives from across the music industry is underway including artists, venues, promoters, festivals and managers to join.

Andy Burnham says the commission aims to "celebrate and champion" music of all types and support the music industry.

He added: “Greater Manchester is a global capital of music, but we must always be wary of trading on past glories and resting on our musical laurels.

"One of the strengths of this city-region is its willingness to bring on the new and that is what I hope this new Greater Manchester Music Commission will help us to do.

“Right now, our 10 boroughs are home to a vibrant music scene, and we recognise the need to do everything we can to nurture it."

Credit: ITV News

The launch of the commission will be a legacy of Cllr David Greenhalgh and his contribution to culture in Bolton and across Greater Manchester.

Mr Burnham said: "It was his drive that helped to bring the Commission and Town of Culture to fruition and his genuine passion for our cultural sector shone through in all the work he did."

You can find more information about eligibility and how to apply on the GMCA website here.