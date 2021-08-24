Play video

Atherton's Keely Hodgkinson was was one of the breakthrough stars of the Olympic games, with her dazzling performances on the track.

The teenage athlete has fulfilled another of her dreams.

Keely is a big James Bond fan and her sponsor Barrie Wells promised her a spin in an Aston Martin if she qualified for the 800 metre final.

Of course, she did far more than that, winning a silver medal.

Keely Hodgkinson winning Silver at Tokyo 2020 Games Credit: PA

She was treated to a track experience like no other; a drive in the new Aston Martin DB5 - the model that was driven by 007 in the world famous film Goldfinger.

Only 25 have been produced. The price? A cool three million pounds.

Keely said: "It's really great to fulfil that dream. I reached 50mph, but that feels a lot faster in a little DB5! It was cool".