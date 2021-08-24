Bury quiz host aims to break world record with 48-hour quiz stream
Victoria Grimes joined Tom in Bury during the record attempt
Bury resident and quiz host Tom Finkill is hoping to get himself and hundreds of local quiz fans in the history books for the Longest Online Quiz Stream.
They are aiming to run the stream for longer than 48 hours.
All money raised will be going to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity.
Tom and his family have been passionate supporters of the Charity ever since daughter Sofia, six, was treated at the hospital for her "floating leg" - a disconnected hip joint known as Development Dislocation of the Hip (DDH).
Teams have already signed up from Scotland, Ireland, Wales as well as across England including Portsmouth, Doncaster, Buckinghamshire, Warrington, Wolverhampton and Leeds.
In order to be named as a Guinness World Record holder, each team must play a minimum of one hour.
Tom has hosted two online quizzes for Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity during lockdown.
The first raised £2,150 and the second raised £4,385.46, taking his total so far to £6,535.46.
He hopes the Guinness World Record quiz will take the total to £10,000.
The event will run from 9pm on Monday, 23rd August to 9pm on Wednesday, 25th August.
To sign up to the quiz and earn yourself a place in the Guinness World Records, visit "Never Gonna Quiz You Up: GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT" on Facebook, message @TomFinkill on Twitter or visit @djtomfinkill on Instagram.
Entry is free but all participants will be asked to make a donation to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity.