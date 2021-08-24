Merseyside Police have launched an investigation after a man in his 30s was hit by a car in St Helens at around 5:30pm on Monday 23rd August.

The man was taken to hospital following the crash to receive treatment, but he later passed away from his injuries.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is speaking to police to help them with their investigation.

The incident took place on East Lancashire Road near Haydock Island.

Road closures that were in place on the East Lancashire Road have since been cleared.

An investigation is ongoing after a man sadly died following a collision in Haydock, and we are keen to speak to anyone with information. “If you witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam footage from the Haydock Island area, please get in touch as it may assist our enquiries. Carl McNulty, Roads Policing Inspector

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email rpiu@merseyside.police.uk or contact @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 21000587770.