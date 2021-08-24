Liverpool Homeless FC host football tournament to encourage suicide awareness

Play video

Report by Rachel Townsend

Liverpool Homeless FC has organised a football tournament to encourage men to speak out about their mental health, particularly around suicide.

The players are either homeless, at risk of becoming homeless or are support workers helping the homeless.

The 'Spirit of Merseyside' league aims to get men talking about their mental health.

Liverpool legend John Barnes was amongst those showing his support.

He went on to say how much of a difference events, like the one organised by Liverpool Homeless FC, have made on people's lives.