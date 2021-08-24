Mum of missing Manchester man issues heartfelt plea for him to 'please come home'
The mother of a missing man from Wythenshawe, Manchester, has issued a heartfelt appeal to him to 'come home'.
John Winterton, 26, was last seen about 3am on Wednesday 18 August on Sale Road.
He is around 5 ft 8 to 6 ft tall, of medium build with brown short hair.
He was last seen wearing khaki green work trousers with a rip on the right leg, dark brown Stanley work boots, a white top with writing on it, a navy blue hoodless jacket and a black cap.
He has a tattoo on his right forearm of a clock and roses and a tattoo on his left upper arm of a tiger.
In a heartfelt appeal for his return, John's mother Debbie said:
Anyone with information about John whereabouts is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 6033 or 101.