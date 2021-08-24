The mother of a missing man from Wythenshawe, Manchester, has issued a heartfelt appeal to him to 'come home'.

John Winterton, 26, was last seen about 3am on Wednesday 18 August on Sale Road.

He is around 5 ft 8 to 6 ft tall, of medium build with brown short hair.

He was last seen wearing khaki green work trousers with a rip on the right leg, dark brown Stanley work boots, a white top with writing on it, a navy blue hoodless jacket and a black cap.

He has a tattoo on his right forearm of a clock and roses and a tattoo on his left upper arm of a tiger.

Pictured: John Winterton, who has gone missing Credit: GMP / Family Handout

In a heartfelt appeal for his return, John's mother Debbie said:

John if you're reading this then please come home. My heart is breaking. Whatever it is you're worried about, we will support you. We want you to be happy and safe. When you're back home, I promise I'll take you to the caravan in Anglesey, you can spend as long as you want there, you can teach me how to fish and we can spend some time together. John's mum, Debbie

John and his mother Debbie Credit: GMP / Family handout

She went on to tell her son:

Even if you don't want to come home right now then that's OK [...] just get in contact with someone to let us know you're OK. We all love and miss you son. If anyone reading this knows of any information that might help us find our John, please get in touch. John's mum, Debbie

Anyone with information about John whereabouts is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 6033 or 101.