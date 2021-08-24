Paralympic swimmers hope to emulate Olympic success in the pool in Tokyo

One of the first Paralympic events to get underway in the early hours of Wednesday morning will be the swimming.

It turned out to be one of the big success stories for Great Britain at the Olympics with eight medals won in the pool.

So can our Paralympic swimmers emulate that success?

Many of the GB squad are based in Manchester, including Rossendale's Tom Hamer.

And, as you might imagine, there is huge excitement at finally getting started!

"It's everyone's dream to get a gold medal, especially at the Paralympics, and it's been my goal for so many years now."

Ellie Challis, who's from Essex but trains in Manchester, says she's excited to race for the first time.