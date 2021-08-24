Red Arrows set to return to Isle of Man skies for bank holiday display

The Red Arrows will be making a return to the Isle of Man this weekend to perform their iconic display over Douglas Bay.

They will be making the journey to the Island on the Super Manx bank holiday weekend, which would usually coincide with the TT's senior race day.

It will be the first time they have performed in the Isle of Man since 2019.

The event has been organised by Chris Sully, the managing director of local radio station Manx Radio.

He said "it's something nice to look forward to, to mark the end of a difficult few months" in relation to the Island tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Sully previously worked for British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS) based in Cyprus where the Red Arrows would usually train.

The Reds come out to Cyprus for Spring training so I know them really well. I even managed to get a backseat in one of the hawks which was extraordinary. So since then I've known the team. Chris Sully, Managing Director of Manx Radio

Live commentary will also be broadcast from the display team's own commentator, exclusively on the radio station.

Red 10 Squadron Leader, Adam Collins, will be positioned in Douglas Bay giving additional coverage of the display.

Listeners are being advised to tune in to FM or AM as opposed to the app which may be delayed.

Parking has been allocated away from the promenade due to the ongoing roadworks.

Funding for the display has been supported by the Manx government's Domestic Fund and private firm International Financial Group Limited.

The event is due to begin at 2:30pm.