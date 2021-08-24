A man who was stopped by police in Warrington for not wearing a seatbelt has been jailed for more than three years.

Officers spotted Michael Sherwood driving without a seatbelt on Hilden roundabout at around 9.30am on Saturday 24 July.

After stopping his car on Lysander Drive, Sherwood admitted he was in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

However, when searching his car officers discovered more than £20,000 worth of cash and further cannabis along with a number of mobile phones.

Sherwood was arrested at the scene and three further searches were carried out at addresses linked to him, resulting in the recovery a large quantity of packed cannabis, another £20,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Specialist officers determined that the cannabis seized had a street value of between £166,500 and £194,250.

Sherwood was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs and money laundering.

The 50-year-old, of Vulcan Close, Warrington, pleaded guilty to both offences.

He appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday 23 August where he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Following the sentencing Detective Constable Mike McDermott, from Warrington’s Beat Team, said:

This is great work by two of our officers and truly shows the value of police stop checks. What started as a basic seat belt check resulted in the seizure of more than £166,000 worth of cannabis and £41,150 in cash.

Cheshire Police also say Sherwood has played a leading role in the supply of illegal drugs in the Warrington area, selling cannabis on a commercial scale.

Following his sentencing a POCA hearing has also been scheduled for Friday 12 November where the court will decide what will happen to the cash seized by officers during the investigation.