Should Long Covid be recognised as a disability?

Play video

Report by Political Correspondent Lise McNally

A teacher is calling for Long Covid to be classified as a disability after fearing that her job could become at risk if she needs more time off work.

Heather Jones, from Clifton, contracted Covid-19 in November 2020 but, four weeks after testing positive, she began to develop other symptoms including extreme fatigue and confusion.

At its height she often struggled to walk, and even forgot she had siblings or friends.

Some days I just couldn't tolerate it, it was like being tortured, and the only way to just survive it was I went back to bed and just slept. Heather Jones, teacher

Heather was diagnosed with Long Covid and had six months away from the classroom.

She relapsed on her return - and fears more time off sick could mean disciplinary proceedings - and the end of her career.

She said: "My employer, because it is their legal duty, they had to point out that my job is at risk, and they made it very clear to me that if i'm ill again my job is at risk."

It is terrifying. Long Covid has taken so much from me - my job was what kept me going, I fought so hard to get well to go back to that job, and it's not just a job, it's who I am. Heather Jones, teacher

The school has been asked for comment but has so far not responded.

Play video

How is Long Covid affecting workers?

More than two million people have reported experiencing the symptoms of Long Covid - many of them frontline workers.

Currently, the usual laws around statutory sick leave apply when someone is off work because of Long Covid, and although employers are encouraged to support their staff, there are fears many are not.

A recent study by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) found that more than half of people currently living with Long Covid have faced discrimination at work because of their illness.

Many reported issues getting employers to take the condition seriously, and faced stigma from colleagues when they did return to work.

52% said they had experienced discrimination because of their condition

9% had used up all their sick leave and faced warnings if they took more

5% said they had been forced out of their jobs because of Long Covid

Play video

There are now calls for the condition to be classified as a disability.

The move would mean the illness would have a more automatic protection under Equality Act, giving people the legal right to reasonable adjustments at work, including flexible working, longer rest breaks, and specialist equipment.

Dismissal without these adjustments could be classed as discrimination.

The TUC say sick leave restrictions are piling the pressure on people trying to recover.

Lynn Collins, from the TUC North West, said: "80% of these people are key workers, and there's a really strong likelihood that they caught Covid on the frontline, looking after people in hospitals, or teaching our children in schools, so to treat the symptoms of Long Covid punitively for those who kept our society going through really difficult times is abhorrent."

Listen to ITV News' coronavirus podcast.

What is Long Covid?

Long COVID is used to describe symptoms that last for longer than 4 weeks after someone contracts COVID-19.

In many cases, these can be worse than the initial infection, and can include a wide range of debilitating symptoms.

The most common include:

brain fog

extreme fatigue

muscle pain

chest pains or tightness in the chest

palpitations

dizziness

a numb or stinging feeling in the limbs

New data suggests more than two million people in the UK may be suffering with these beyond 12 weeks.

What has the Government said?

A government spokesperson told ITV News that “as with any underlying health condition, employers should consider whether an employee with symptoms of long COVID should receive reasonable adjustments under the Equality Act."

They added, that to help people suffering the debilitating long-term effects of this virus, the NHS has opened more than 80 long Covid hubs across England.

Last week, the NHS published a £100 million plan to expand support, including £30 million to help GPs improve diagnosis and care for patients with long Covid.

I have Long Covid - What other support is available?

Dr Jenny Ceolta-Smith, from the Long Covid Support Group, says people with concerns about their work situation can find resources and guidance on their website - as well as ACAS and Citizens Advice.

She added "Unfortunately too many workers with Long Covid report that they feel unsupported in the workplace, and their communication with line managers can be challenging and stressful especially in getting across the fluctuating nature of Long Covid symptoms and the need for further periods of sickness absence."

We would like to see all employers valuing their workers by following best return to work practice. So to involve key stakeholders such as HR, occupational health, vocational rehabilitation practitioners, unions, and most importantly to listen and work with their employee to develop a safe, flexible and sustainable return to work plan together. Dr Jenny Ceolta-Smith, Long Covid Support Employment Group

"Employers may need to think creatively about how staff can be retained and this may well involve learning and doing things differently.

"Working from home can be a game changer between being able to work or not for someone with Long Covid."

/video