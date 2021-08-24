Tributes to 'beautiful' Chorley man killed in moped crash

The family of a moped driver who died after a crash in New Longton in Lancashire have paid tribute to their 'caring, thoughtful and beautiful boy'. Lewis Turner, 20, from Chorley, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at the weekend. The other driver involved was not hurt.

Lancashire Police's Sgt Michael Higginson said: “This collision has cost a young man his life and my thoughts are with Lewis's loved ones at this time.“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or who has any information which may assist to get in touch.”

In a tribute, Lewis's family said: "Lewis was a kind, gentle, caring, thoughtful and beautiful boy with nothing but love to give. He brightened up everyone's day with just a cheeky smile and wanted nothing more than for other people around him to be happy. "He worked so hard as a plasterer, and worked every weekend he possibly could. His work ethic was rare in a boy of his age, but he was great at what he did and that gave him drive. "He did not deserve to be taken from us so soon. His infectious laugh, his beautiful eyes, his presence, his compassion, his being will be missed by so many. "There are no amount of words that can possibly describe how amazing he was."

