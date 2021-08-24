Shocking number of North West shop workers abused by customers
North West shop workers have been speaking out about violence, threats and abuse they have received at work in the last 12 months.
A survey of 2,000 retail staff by retail trade union Usdaw found:
92% experienced verbal abuse
70% were threatened by a customer
14% were assaulted
North West shop workers described some of their experiences:
Paddy Lillis, the Usdaw General Secretary says: "It is heart-breaking to hear these testimonies from North West shop workers who deserve far more respect than they receive.
"Our latest survey results clearly show the scale of the appalling violence, threats and abuse faced by shop workers and demonstrate the need for a 'protection of shopworkers' law.
"It has been a terrible year for our members, with over 90% of shopworkers suffering abuse, more than two-thirds threatened and one in seven assaulted. We are saying loud and clear that enough is enough, abuse should never be part of the job.
"At a time when we should all be working together to get through this crisis, it is a disgrace that staff working to keep food on the shelves and the shop safe for customers are being abused. Action to protect shop workers is needed.
"Today a new protection of shopworkers law comes into force in Scotland, but we are deeply disappointed that the UK Government has continued to resist a similar measure in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
"Retail staff across the UK have a crucial role in our communities and that role must be valued and respected, they deserve the protection of the law."