North West shop workers have been speaking out about violence, threats and abuse they have received at work in the last 12 months.

A survey of 2,000 retail staff by retail trade union Usdaw found:

92% experienced verbal abuse

70% were threatened by a customer

14% were assaulted

1 / 5 Victims never reported an incident to their employer

North West shop workers described some of their experiences:

Lancashire: "Most recent, shoplifter tried to head-butt me. If it wasn't for another customers help, I would have been seriously hurt."- "Customers attitude towards staff has changed dramatically and they get aggressive when challenged." Shop worker in Lancashire

"I refused someone alcohol and they waited for me leaving the store and attacked me." - "Verbal abuse is almost on a daily basis when challenging for ID or enforcing face masks/social distancing." Shop worker in Cumbria

Merseyside: "Was severely verbally abused because I asked a man to 'step back please' with regards to Covid." - "Was punched in the head by a shoplifter as he attempted to punch a member of my staff." Shop worker in Merseyside

Shop workers describe being abused when trying to enforce social distancing restrictions Credit: PA

Paddy Lillis, the Usdaw General Secretary says: "It is heart-breaking to hear these testimonies from North West shop workers who deserve far more respect than they receive.

"Our latest survey results clearly show the scale of the appalling violence, threats and abuse faced by shop workers and demonstrate the need for a 'protection of shopworkers' law.

"It has been a terrible year for our members, with over 90% of shopworkers suffering abuse, more than two-thirds threatened and one in seven assaulted. We are saying loud and clear that enough is enough, abuse should never be part of the job.

"At a time when we should all be working together to get through this crisis, it is a disgrace that staff working to keep food on the shelves and the shop safe for customers are being abused. Action to protect shop workers is needed.

"Today a new protection of shopworkers law comes into force in Scotland, but we are deeply disappointed that the UK Government has continued to resist a similar measure in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"Retail staff across the UK have a crucial role in our communities and that role must be valued and respected, they deserve the protection of the law."