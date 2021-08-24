Walk-in vaccination clinic to open in north of Isle of Man for 16-17 year-olds

A walk-in vaccination clinic will open in the north of the Isle of Man for 16 and 17-year-olds this weekend.

Ramsey Cottage Hospital will open from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday 28th August for individuals in the age group to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to register with the 111 team through this link and bring proof of identification.

Those in the age group who are household contacts of an immunosuppressed person will be offered two doses of the vaccine in line with the adult rollout.

17-year-olds within three months of turning 18 will be offered a second dose appointment shortly after their first dose.

All Manx residents are continually being encouraged to register for vaccination and attend appointments for increased protection against the virus.