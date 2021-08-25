Play video

Our reporter Victoria Grimes caught up with HRVY who is performing at WonderHall.

A brand new six-day live music festival officially starts in Lancashire tonight.

WonderHall festival will take place in the grounds of the historic Lytham Hall from Wednesday 25 August and will end on Bank Holiday Monday.

HRVY, who is performing at the festival today said: "This last year and seven months has been really hard creatively, especially for the music industry.

"No one has actually been able to go out and go on stage and have a crowd in front of them."

Other artists performing tonight include Gracey, Samantha Harvey and Anne Marie.

English singer Anne-Marie will be kicking off the six-day event this evening and the 30-year-old seems to be pretty excited about it too:

The Fizz will be performing on Saturday 28th August. These are just a few hits they're performing:

Play video

The Fizz did the first few dates of their tour in March 2020 and then the pandemic hit.

"Everything stopped, the whole world stopped and we thought oh my God.

"And it was really hard in the beginning but we kind of got used to it because you aren't just doing it on your own. It was just something that happened to everybody.

"We got on with it. And now, there is light at the end of the tunnel so we are coming back."

Play video

Who is headlining and what's the lineup?

Anne-Marie, Tom Jones, Russell Watson, Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro and Marc Almond will all headline at the brand-new festival.