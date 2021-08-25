Digital Covid vaccination passes now accessible for Isle of Man residents

Residents in the Isle of Man are now able to use access their vaccination status in a digital format.

This is done through logging in to the NHS Covid pass website and registering with the UK NHS to access their health record online.

The digital version of the document is valid for 30 days, but an alternative paper copy is available for those unable to access a digital version.

A paper copy can be requested online through this link, or by calling the freephone number 0808 1624 119.

This should be applied for two weeks before travelling anywhere to allow the document to be processed.

This achievement is the result of successful joint working with the Isle of Man Government and we will continue to improve the service for the Island's residents. This includes working with the Isle of Man government so that residents can access the NHS COVID Pass using the NHS App in the future. Matthew Gould, Chief Executive of NHSx

Patient data has been shared by Manx Care with NHS Digital to create the vaccination certificate, but residents can opt out of having their data shared.

However, this will mean they will not have access to the NHS vaccination pass.

Access to Islander's vaccination status' through the NHS app is still under development.

Everyone travelling from the Isle of Man is still being encouraged to check the requirements in the country that they are travelling to.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast.