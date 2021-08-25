Two kittens who were just hours old have died after being dumped in a plastic bag in a bush in Lancashire.

The bag, containing five kittens, was found in Scorton after people walking past heard their 'screams of desperation'.

They managed to dig them out of the bushes and rush them to Animal Care, in Scotforth, for treatment.

Despite the staff's best efforts to save them, two of the kittens died. The other three are being cared for and are doing well.

Credit: Lancs Live / MEN MEDIA

A spokesperson for Animal Care said: "Somebody felt it was acceptable to leave these kittens in a plastic bag in a bush with a bowl of water to starve to death.

"Disgusting behaviour by someone. These kittens are not even a day oldand we’re dumped like a bag of rubbish."

The animal shelter is asking for any information regarding the mother to come forward as they are concerned for her health.