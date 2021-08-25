The family of man who died following a crash on the East Lancs Road on Monday the 23rd August have paid tribute to him. Gareth Powell, 39, died after he was hit by a car near Haydock Island.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

Gaz was an amazing, caring, funny man who will be forever missed by everyone that knew and loved him. We are still numb by the tragic incident that has taken Gaz from our lives. He loved his guitar and playing cricket as well as his family, friends and animals. Gareth Powell's family

The tribute goes on to say "He will be deeply missed forever by his loving girlfriend Naomi, his mum Sandra, his dad Maurice and step-mum Jayne, his eldest sister and brother-in-law Emma and Phil, his step-sister Claire and her husband Baz, his two step-brothers Jon and Dan and their families and his two nieces Mel and Amelia will miss him so much."

Gareth Powell and his girlfriend Naomi. Credit: Merseyside Police

The family say he will also be greatly missed by all his extended family, his friends and his work colleagues have asked for privacy as they grieve for their loss. Specialist family liaison officers are supporting his family and an investigation into the collision remains ongoing.