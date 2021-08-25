NHS urges teenagers to 'grab a jab' to avoid school and college disruption

Play video

Teenagers are being urged to 'grab a jab' over the coming days, as the NHS continues to push for people aged 16 & 17 to be vaccinated.

NHS leaders are encouraging youngsters to get the jab to avoid disruption to schools and colleges when the next term starts.

New rules mean double-vaccinated (had the full course of vaccine with an eight week space between the first and second vaccine and tested negative) adults will not be required to self-isolate if they are a contact of someone with Covid-19.

60% of 18 to 24-year-olds have had first jab in Greater Manchester

Among those who've stepped forward so far were friends Violet Hayes, Leigh Hodgson and Giye Justin, all 16, who have just passed their GCSEs at The Barlow Roman Catholic High School in East Didsbury.

The three attended a clinic at Whalley Range High School in Whalley Range.

I was keen to get the vaccine as soon as I could because missing so much time in school was one of the hardest things about the last year-and-a-half. I think that with so many teachers and older pupils being vaccinated, things will be a lot more normal. I can't wait to start studying for my A levels, and of course I'm looking forward to a much improved social life now we can get out again. Violet Hayes

The NHS has launched a new online site where people can search by postcode for their nearest walk-in vaccination centre: NHS online walk-in finder