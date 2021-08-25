Paralympics: North West Ones to Watch

Following a year of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Paralympic Games are now underway.

Below is a list of the top North West stars to watch as the games continue in Tokyo.

DAME SARAH STOREY

Event: Cycling

Region: Disley

Sarah is going for three gold medals this year and she could become Team GB's greatest Paralympian if she wins all three. She is currently the most successful female British Paralympian of all time with fourteen gold medals in total. She began her career as a swimmer competing in Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004.

JOHN STUBBS

Event: Archery

Region: Warrington

John was the flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony for Team GB in Tokyo and was awarded an MBE in 2005. He won gold in Beijing 2008 and silver in Rio 2016. This will be his fourth Paralympic Games.

TOM HAMER

Event: Swimming

Region: Rossendale

Tom made his international swimming debut at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 and won silver. He also won two silver medals at Rio in 2016 - one in the 200m individual medley and the 200m freestyle S14.

AMY TRUESDALE

Event: Taekwondo

Region: Chester

Amy is best known for her World Championship wins in 2014 and 2017, but she is hoping to add Olympic glory to her tally as the sport makes its debut.

BETH MUNRO

Event: Taekwondo

Region: Liverpool

Beth is looking for an Olympic medal in Tokyo after taking up the sport just 18 months ago. She is a former netball player who initially took on the javelin kickstarting her Olympic ambition.

OLIVIA BROOME

Event: Powerlifting

Region: Chorley

Olivia set a new British record and world junior record to win silver at a World Cup event in Manchester in March. She also brought back two silver medals in the Tbilisi World Cup.

LAURIE WILLIAMS

Event: Basketball

Region: Greater Manchester

Laurie helped Great Britain win a silver at the 2018 World Championships and 2019 European Championships. She claimed the first of her four European bronze medals at her first major championships in 2009 and then achieved three more in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

GREG WARBURTON AND ABDI JAMA

Event: Basketball

Region: Leigh and Liverpool

Greg was voted 'most valuable player' at the 2018 World Championships and is recognised as one of the best wheelchair basketball players in the world. He is a double World Champion after he captained the GB Junior Men bringing home the U23 World Championships title in 2017.

Abdi has gone on to become one of the best 1.0 players in the world. He is a double U22 European Champion playing alongside the GB Junior team. He also won bronze on his Parlympic debut in Beijing in 2008 before co-captaining the Wheelchair Basketball team at London 2012 leading to another bronze medal.

STUART ROBINSON

Event: Wheelchair Rugby

Region: Morecambe

Stuart took up Paralympics sports in 2014 after losing both legs in an explosion while serving with the RAF in Afghanistan. He became part of the GBWR Talent development squad and was selected for the ParalympicsGB’s Paralympic Inspiration Programme in 2016. He then went on to attend the Rio games in 2016.