Aston Villa donate gate share to Barrow FC after Carabao Cup clash

Aston Villa FC have donated their share of gate receipts to Barrow after their Carabao Cup clash on Tuesday (24 August).

The club's act of generosity comes after they won 6-0 against The Bluebirds in their second round visit to Cumbria.

Barrow Chairman Paul Hornby said: “It’s just a wonderful gesture and we’re so grateful for their generosity.

“Despite the result, it was a fantastic occasion for everyone connected with Barrow and the revenue generated from it and this subsequent donation is crucial to the Club.”

Villa would have been entitled to 45% of the gate receipts from a sold out crowd at The Dunes Hotel Stadium in Barrow-in-Furness.