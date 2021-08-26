A couple from Salford are appealing for the safe return of their puppy after axe-wielding robbers smashed into their flat and stole her.Callum Borg and his partner Jessica Glover, both 24, were asleep in their Walkden flat along with their two-year-old son when they heard a smashing sound at 4.20am on Wednesday 25 August.

Callum says he locked his partner and child in the bedroom and went into the living room, where he was confronted by a group of four men with machetes and axes.He says his arm was cut during the attack, which saw the men make off with his ten-week-old pocket bully Skylar.

Callum and Skylar Credit: M.E.N

He took to social media to appeal for the safe return of Skylar, offering a reward for her to be left somewhere safe.

It was a very frightening experience. They were obviously after my dog. We want her back. Callum Borg

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Police were called just before 4am to an address in Worsley following reports of four men with weapons entering a property, and taking a puppy."Officers attended and found the front windows of the property had been smashed, and a 24-year-old man had suffered minor injuries. A 10-week-old bulldog type puppy had been taken."

Credit: M.E.N

Detective Constable Joseph Morris, from GMP's Salford District, said:"We understand this is a distressing incident for those involved, as well as for the community."We are fully investigating the circumstances around what happened, and I'd like to ask if anyone saw anything, no matter how insignificant, to please contact police via LiveChat on our website www.gmp.police.uk quoting log number 351 of 25/08/2021 or call theindependent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."