Cargo ship runs aground off northern coast of the Isle of Man

A cargo ship has run aground off the northern coast of the Isle of Man.

The CEG ORBIT vessel had been spotted between Cranstal and the Point of Ayre.

The ship was travelling from Liverpool to Belfast, but ran aground at approximately 2:15am Thursday 26 August.

The Isle of Man Constabulary say that all the relevant agencies are aware of the ship and plan to move it back into the water later today. Credit: Nigel Fairclough

A closure order has been put in place for the section of beach between the Dog Mills and the Phurt, including the Raad ny Foillan, from 1:00pm until 4:00pm today (Thursday).

The public are being advised that there will be no access to the area near the cargo ship during this time.

The Isle of Man Coastguard has been attempting to tow the ship back into the sea during high tide.