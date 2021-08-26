An investigation's underway after a mastiff who'd recently given birth to puppies was abandoned at the side of a road in Merseyside. A passerby alerted the RSPCA after seeing a Transit van pull into to a layby on the Northern Perimeter Road in Bootle, the dog being thrown out, then the van driving off. It happened at 8:30pm on 17th August.

I suspect she may have been used for breeding and has now been abandoned as she is no longer useful or profitable; it’s heartbreaking that she could well have been used as a puppy machine and then cast aside when she’s served her purpose Naomi Morris, RSPCA Inspector

The RSPCA is now keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the dog.

Ellie the mastiff Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector Naomi Morris said “She is a tan-coloured female mastiff type who has clearly recently had puppies. I’d like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident at Pinfold Woods on 17 August or who recognises the dog to come forward and contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The mastiff was taken in by the RSPCA’s Warrington, Halton & St Helens branch where staff named her Ellie. Katie Buckley, from the branch, said: “She’s doing well and is currently in foster care with one of our staff. She’s undergoing treatment for an ear infection and some lumps we’ve found on her body.”

Ellie will remain in the RSPCA’s care while officers investigate. If she isn’t claimed she’ll begin her search for a new home once vets have given her a clean bill of health.