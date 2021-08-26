Family give festival drug warning after teenager's death

Play video

A family is calling for festival bosses to do more to safeguard teenagers following the death of a 17-year old-girl from Oldham.

Anya Buckley died two years ago this week at Leeds Festival. She suffered a cardiac arrest. Tests showed she had a mixture of powerful drugs in her system.

Her loved ones are speaking out to highlight the devastation drugs can cause.

Anya's aunt, Anna Short, said: "It destroys families, it really does. It destroys other people's lives and you try your best to find ways around that to focus on the good memories and to try to make sure that this doesn't happen to somebody else.

Anya's family want festivals this summer, like Leeds and Creamfields, to do more to protect teenagers.

They want better education and facilities for substances to be tested on-site to be made available to mitigate the risk.

Anna said: "They are children in the eyes of the law so they need to be supported accordingly and that is through the front of house drug checking as well as making sure 16-17 year olds are accompanied by an adult.

"We want people to enjoy themselves, to have fun, but to do it as safely as possible."

Anya's aunty Anna has said urged festival bosses to do more to protect teens.

Anya's friend Archie Burke said: "I don't remember ever being taught in depth about the dangers of drugs. I remember being put off cigarettes and smoking, but it was never drugs."

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said organisers Festival Republic are introducing wrist bands to more quickly identify 16 and 17 year olds at this year's festival among a raft of safety measures including:

improved medical facilities, extra welfare points and safe hubs

additional drug information points

Archie has said Anya's loss is a warning to everyone: "You think nothing like will happen to you."

Since Anya's death, her auntie has been working with organisations to bring drug education to schools and colleges.

Archie has said Anya's loss is a warning to everyone: "You think nothing like will happen to you or anyone around you and then it comes and it happens, so if you're sat at home and think it won't then just be prepared and make sure that you're safe."

Anna added: "We don't want other family and friends to be going through what we're going through because this is with us life-long, and it's not something you ever get over."

The festival will run in Leeds over the bank holiday weekend.

