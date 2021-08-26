Liverpool’s Director of Public Health is warning people to still keep taking precautions, even if they've had the Covid 19 vaccine, as infection rates continue to rise.

There have been around 1,700 confirmed cases over the past seven days, and a 25 per cent rise in the number of over 60's with the virus. In his latest blog, Matthew Ashton says.

More than 160 people are currently being treated in hospitals in Liverpool with the virus, which is the highest number for "many months".

With the return of Premier League football, nightclubs reopening and concerts re-starting, it is easy to think that life is getting back to normal. But we absolutely need to remain cautious because Covid-19 rates in Liverpool are more than 10 times greater than they were this time last year. Matthew Ashton, Liverpool's Director of Public Health

The Delta variant, which accounts for almost all new cases, is being named as one of the causes of soaring infection rates, as it's far more transmissible than previous variants, so it infects more people.

Another reason is society now being re-opened much more than it did last summer, when there were strict limits on the numbers of households that could mix, and no large events.

Mr Ashton says although vaccine is very good at reducing the risk of serious harm, and is good at reducing the risk of onward transmission in people who have been vaccinated, it does not reduce it completely – so vaccinated people can still catch and spread the virus.

People in Liverpool are now being urged not to be complacent, with Matt Ashton asking them to take the following steps to keep them safe, and try to stop the spread of Covid 19.

Covid 19 vaccination Credit: PA

"Get two doses of the vaccine – it is one of the most important things you can do to stop yourself becoming seriously ill – but Liverpool is still lagging behind other areas when it comes to take-up.

"If you are over 50, you are 11 times more likely to end up in hospital with the Delta variant if you are unvaccinated.

"Remember that it takes 12 weeks from the time of your first dose until you have maximum protection from your second, there is no time to waste".

Face masks Credit: PA

"Wear a face covering in enclosed spaces such as supermarkets, on public transport, or in a health setting – this helps protect other people if you have the virus but don’t know about it.

"Get yourself tested regularly, particularly before heading for a night out, or to watch the match.

"If you test positive, get a follow-up PCR test and self-isolate. The truth is that we are living with Covid-19 and will be for a long time to come".

There is also a reminder that with respiratory diseases such as flu being fare worse in winter, there could be more pressure on the NHS, so health bosses say the more people can do to protect themselves from ending up in hospital due to Covid, the better.

Listen to the ITV News coronavirus podcast.