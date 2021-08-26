Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The 27-year-old appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 27 August).

Mendy is charged with three counts of rape in October 2020 at his home address on Withinlee Road, Prestbury, Cheshire.

He is also charged with the sexual assault of a woman, also at his home address in early January this year.

He is next charged with the rape of a woman in August this year, also at his home address.

Mendy is also charged with breaking his bail conditions in August, according to the court listing, which said that after being released on July 26 this year he broke a condition by having more than four persons present at his home address.

The charges relate to three different complainants.

Around 14 reporters are on the press bench at the court awaiting the defendant to be called in.

Proceedings have been slightly delayed as the court awaits arrival of an interpreter for the France international.

Manchester City have suspended Mendy, who also plays for the French national team, after he was charged with sexual offences.

The left-back has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

A statement from the club said: "Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete."