Police want to speak to two men after a man was assaulted and hit with a glass wine bottle in an Indian takeaway in Manchester.

Just before 1:30am on Sunday 23 May 2021, a man in his late 20s was attacked by two men at the Golden Tandoori takeaway, on Great Ancoats Street.

He was restrained and punched several times, before he was hit over the face with a wine bottle, and suffered serious facial injuries as a result.

Officers are keen to trace the men pictured, and are asking for anyone who might recognise them, or have any information about the circumstances of what happened, to get in touch.

Detective Constable David Bell from GMP's City of Manchester district said: "This is a shocking incident that left a man with serious facial injuries that he continues to recover from.

"It's not acceptable, and we're keen to speak to everyone involved so that we can establish the exact events that led up to this."

Anyhone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.