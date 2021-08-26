A dad from Oldham who was badly injured while training for a fundraising walk has praised paramedics and members of the public who came to his rescue.

Imran Choudhury, 36, fell 200 feet down a hillside near Dovestones reservoir in the Peak District. Imran was left unconscious and it would be almost a month before he woke up.Recalling the incident, in February this year, Imran said "It was a very steep climb and I was walking against the wind that day. I took lots of photos and videos and went to the Trinnacle where two people took my photo.

I did a live video for social media and actually said at the end of it, if someone fell from here that would be the end for them. I started to climb down and that’s the last thing I remember. Imran Choudhury

Two shocked walkers, Carly and Nadine, saw Imran plummet down the hill and phoned the emergency services. As Nadine climbed down to help Imran, Carly called for help and another couple, Caroline and Paul, also offered to assist.

Paul managed to brave the descent to Imran’s aid and stayed with him throughout his rescue, which involved the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue volunteers and a Search and Rescue Helicopter.Imran was taken to Sheffield Northern General Hospital. Tests later revealed he had broken two skull bones, one of which penetrated his brain and caused serious internal bleeding.

Credit: MEN MEDIA

Imran, from Oldham, said: "When I woke up from the coma I didn’t know where I was or what had happened. I thought that I was in Bangladesh. It took some time to realise the extent of my injuries."

He is still undergoing treatment for his injuries and has praised the people who came to his rescue that day.

Credit: MEN MEDIA

"Without the members of the public, the emergency services wouldn’t have come to my rescue as they called them and without the emergency services, I wouldn’t be here today.

"They are my angels who saved me. I’m so grateful for their help. It was a very challenging rescue and it’s amazing what they did to save me."